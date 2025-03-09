Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut film, 'Nadaaniyan', has finally premiered online, generating quite a bit of buzz. However, audience reactions have been mixed, with some viewers expressing disappointment over the film’s performances, chemistry, and execution.

after 10 min into the another crap made by karan johar team. #Naadaniyaan pic.twitter.com/kSIA8Ga4nN — Amar (@SabChangaSee) March 9, 2025

Social media has been abuzz with discussions, with a few calling the dialogues 'cringe-worthy' and the overall experience underwhelming. One viewer commented, 'They had the budget, a good story, and a nice song, but the lead pair struggled with screen presence and chemistry'. Another remarked, 'I only watched for 15 minutes, but it didn’t quite hold my attention'. Others, however, have engaged with the film in a lighthearted way, making humorous observations about its reception.

'Nadaaniyan' is a 2025 Hindi-language teen romantic comedy, marking the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.

Yes khushi was good in bits but she wasn’t consistent. — Obaid Atique (@Obaid_Atique) March 7, 2025

The story follows Pia, a privileged teenager from South Delhi, who, amidst personal and social challenges, hires Arjun, a middle-class scholarship student from Noida, to pretend to be her boyfriend. As they navigate their differences, their relationship takes an unexpected turn.

Released on March 7, 2025, on Netflix, the film has sparked conversations, with varying opinions on its performances and storytelling.