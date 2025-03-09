The Malayalam black comedy 'Ponman', starring Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, and Deepak Parambol, is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release after a successful theatrical run. The film is set to premiere on JioHotstar on March 14.

Set against the backdrop of Kollam, the film is adapted from GR Indugopan's 'Nalanchu Cheruppakarar'. It follows Ajesh (Basil Joseph), a financier determined to retrieve the gold he had given to a girl's family for her wedding when they fail to repay him. Lijomol Jose plays Steffi, the bride at the centre of this conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than relying on a string of unpredictable twists, 'Ponman' keeps viewers hooked by masterfully building tension and suspense through its lead character.

Meanwhile, Basil Joseph is preparing for his next big project, 'Marana Mass', directed by Sivaprasad. Produced by Tovino Thomas, the film will feature Suresh Krishna and Rajesh Madhavan in key roles, further heightening anticipation.