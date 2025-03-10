Director VC Abhilash recently criticised the film 'Marco', starring Unni Mukundan, calling it one of the most grotesque cinematic experiences he has encountered. In a Facebook post, he remarked that he had never seen such extreme depictions of violence, even in a Korean film. He also questioned the mental state of those who created and praised a film he deemed socially disruptive.

Abhilash revealed that he initially watched 'Marco' only until the intermission but later decided to finish it after a friend assured him that the film wasn’t excessively violent. However, after watching the second half, he strongly condemned its content, stating that such a creation warranted scrutiny, not just of its makers but also of those who celebrated it.

The filmmaker described 'Marco' as a dark chapter in Indian cinema history and a significant social crime. He recounted witnessing scenes where a child’s head was smashed with a gas cylinder, reducing it to a pulp, and another where a foetus was violently ripped out of a pregnant woman’s womb. Such depictions, he argued, go beyond artistic expression and only serve to foster sadism.

While he acknowledged his love for crime thrillers, Abhilash warned that films like 'Marco' could lead to greater intervention from the censor board. He feared that even naturally integrated crime sequences in films might soon face excessive scrutiny due to the impact of such extreme portrayals.

He also predicted that, in the future, those involved in the film’s release might express regret, admitting that it was unnecessary. By then, he warned, 'Marco' would have already contributed to the long-standing argument that cinema is responsible for societal ills.

Abhilash further stated that while Western slasher and brutality-driven films exist, blindly following that path does not define Indian cinema. He posed a rhetorical question, if a filmmaker were to create a film promoting paedophilia, would it still be justified as art and granted a theatrical release? He urged both the film industry and society to reject what he called a 'venomous creation'.

Abhilash also noted that this was the first time, as a filmmaker, that he had publicly criticised a film. He also pointed out that the very friend who initially downplayed the film’s violent content later admitted to having only watched the first half.