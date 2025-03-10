In recent times, the rising number of crimes among youth and teenagers has become a major concern for society. When searching for the reasons behind this trend, many point fingers at the violent films released in recent years. Cinema is a popular medium with the power to influence viewers. But is it only the violence in films that shapes audience behaviour? Even before 'Marco' and its violent themes, numerous films have significantly impacted trends both within and outside Kerala.

One need not look too far back. In 2024, after watching 'Manjummel Boys', many people took road trips to Gunaa Caves in Kodaikanal. Remember the wave 'Meesapulimala' created in Kerala in 2015? A single dialogue by Dulquer Salmaan in 'Charlie' turned the place into a sensation. Despite never appearing in the film, Meesapulimala became a must-visit destination, drawing a steady stream of tourists. Today, it remains a key location on Kerala’s travel map.

Following the success of 'Bangalore Days', a massive migration of Malayali youth to Bengaluru took place. The freedom and warmth experienced by the film’s lead characters in the city inspired many young people to break away from societal constraints. 'Traffic', based on real-life events, raised significant awareness about organ donation in Kerala. It even made those who were once hesitant about organ donation reconsider their stance.

After watching 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', many people fell in love with Idukki. Even the black umbrella used by Fahadh Faasil in the film became a trend. 'Kumbalangi Nights' led to a surge in visitors eager to see the Kumbalangi backwaters. A whole generation of youngsters was inspired to embark on road trips on Royal Enfield motorcycles after 'Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi'.

Nivin Pauly’s black shirt and mundu from 'Premam' dominated campus Onam celebrations for years, and Malar’s minimal makeup look influenced many young women. The thattam (headscarf) trend sparked by 'Thattathin Marayathu' is unforgettable. 'Ustad Hotel' popularised Kozhikode’s culinary diversity, bringing the city’s hidden food gems into the limelight. After 'The Great Indian Kitchen', more men stepped into the kitchen, acknowledging its realities.

So, does cinema influence us? Without a doubt. But it is up to viewers to exercise discretion in how they are influenced. Similarly, filmmakers and producers must be conscious of the impact their work has on audiences, especially when making films for all age groups. Just as we celebrate the positive influences of films like 'Charlie', 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Ustad Hotel', and 'Traffic', we must also critique the negative trends that emerge from certain films. Through such healthy discussions, we can attempt to address these concerns effectively.