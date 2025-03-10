Actress Abhinaya is set to tie the knot. She shared the news of her engagement on social media, delighting her fans. Abhinaya, known for her role in 'Pani' in which she played Joju George's on-screen wife, is a familiar face in the industry.

Her fiance is a childhood friend. What started as a deep friendship 15 years ago has blossomed into a lifelong commitment.

Despite being born without the ability to speak or hear, Abhinaya has never let her challenges define her. She has inspired many people by proving that limitations are no barrier to success. She made her big-screen debut with 'Naadodigal' in Tamil and has since built an impressive career, acting in 58 films.

The roles she portrays on screen do not reflect her speech and hearing challenges. With the help of a translator, she memorises her dialogues and delivers them with impeccable timing, often leaving her co-stars amazed.

In a recent interview, Abhinaya spoke about her long-term relationship. "I am in a relationship. I have a boyfriend. We are childhood friends, and our love has lasted for 15 years. He is my closest friend. I can talk to him about anything, and he listens without judgment. Our love grew through conversations," she revealed.

A month after she opened up about her relationship, her engagement pictures surfaced online. Sharing the special moment, Abhinaya wrote, "Ring the bells, count the blessings—forever starts today!"