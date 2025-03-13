Acclaimed directors Payal Kapadia and Jeo Baby have joined hands with actors Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Kani Kusruti to produce Kunjila Mascilamani's debut directorial feature 'Guptam' (Last of them Plagues). The Malayalam film will premiere at the CinéV Film Markets, Chandigarh, which will begin on March 20.

Kunjila had earlier found acclaim for directing a segment 'Asanghadithar' in the 2022 anthology film 'Freedom Fight', but 'Guptam' is her first full-length feature directorial. The film revolves around a woman who is 'forced to move to a conservative, religious, small town in Keralam, India, where she launches a desperate search for her missing child. But when a series of mysterious incidents plague the region, the townsfolk turn against her, as per Kunjila's post.

'All We Imagine As Light' director Payal Kapadia and 'Girls Will Be Girls' producers Richa Chada and Ali Fazal have joined hands to bankroll the film. Payal said she was struck by Kunjila's storytelling style in 'Asanghadhar'. She also added that she decided to produce the film after seeing the first treatment for 'Guptam'. Richa too said she and Ali could resonate with the subject and was also glad to associate with Jeo Baby and Payal for the film.