The promo video of 'Maranamass,' starring Basil Joseph in the lead role is out. The snippet from an ‘interview’ of Basil’s character is also included in the hilarious video, which also pokes fun at a popular news anchor in Kerala.

The movie which is touted as a comedy entertainer is helmed by debutant director Shivaprasad. Meanwhile, the story of the film is by actor Siju Sunny and the dialogues and screenplay are written by Siju and Shivaprasad.

Basil’s unique and stylish look in the film has already caught the attention of moviegoers. 'Maranamass' is bankrolled by Tovino Thomas after notable movies like 'Kilometres and Kilometres,' 'Kala,' 'Vazhakku' and 'Adrishyajalakangal.' In addition to Basil, the movie has an interesting star cast of Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Puliyanam Paulose, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Anishma Anilkumar and Bipin Chandran. The post-production works of the movie that is slated to hit the theatres as a Vishu release are progressing.