Actor Aamir Khan who turned 60 on Friday surprised the media and his fans during a meet-the-press event by introducing his ladylove, with whom he has been in a relationship for the past 18 months. Delhi media, including Hindustan Times and Deccan Herald stated that Aamir's girlfriend Gauri was present at the function but the actor requested media not to click her photos.

As per reports, Gauri Spratt is a mother of a six-year-old son and is of Irish-Tamil descent. IANS reported that Aamir Khan compared her with Katrina Kaif and even insisted that Gauri was even prettier than the actress. He said he felt home with her.

Aamir has always been open about his marriages and divorces.

Aamir added that his children, Junaid and Ira, are also happy to have met her, as per IANS. The two are reportedly in a live-in relationship now, though Aamir said he is unsure about marriage at his age, though the couple is deeply committed to each other. He also told the media that his partner is not widely aware of his filmography and has only seen three of his films -- 'Dangal', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and 'Lagaan'.

The two, according to IANS, first met 25 years ago but lost contact over time, only to reconnect a few years ago. Gauri, a businesswoman previously lived in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai. Wrapping up the conversation, the 'Dangal' actor humorously referenced his 2001 blockbuster 'Lagaan,' saying, 'Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.' Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.