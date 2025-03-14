Actor Bala’s wife, Kokila, has made serious allegations against his former partner, Dr Elizabeth. She claimed that Elizabeth had secretly registered her marriage with a doctor and had been on medication for the past 15 years.

Expressing her distress, Kokila said that witnessing certain events deeply upset her. As a woman, she too felt the pain and hoped for support from others. Addressing Elizabeth directly, she stated that she recently came across her video, which felt like a direct challenge. According to Kokila, Elizabeth had made several accusations, but Bala had never openly spoken about everything. If he had, the embarrassment would have been on them, not Elizabeth.

Kokila asserted that she was currently happy with her husband and suggested that Elizabeth should also be honest with the public about her registered marriage. She accused Elizabeth of misleading others while portraying herself as a victim. “Your husband is a doctor, isn’t he? Then speak about him first. Let the world know the truth,” she said, adding that Elizabeth should focus on living happily with her husband instead of making statements after a year and a half.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that she had previously asked Bala to clarify matters, but he refused, saying, ‘Let her be, she should live peacefully.’ However, Kokila found Elizabeth’s response disgraceful and could not understand how she could say such things. She also alleged that while many assumed Elizabeth to be an innocent and kind doctor, the reality was different. She claimed that Elizabeth had been on medication for the past 15 years and insisted that this truth should be known to everyone.

Kokila described the entire situation as distressing and pleaded to be left in peace. She warned that if this continued, they too would take action, as they had proof of everything. However, she noted that even now, Bala preferred to leave things alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraging Elizabeth to move on, Kokila stated, “Live happily with the doctor you married. Stop troubling my husband.” She claimed that while they had sufficient evidence, they did not wish to file a case. Among the proof in their possession, she mentioned screenshots of messages between Bala and Elizabeth’s brother, a copy of the police complaint against Elizabeth, and medical reports indicating her history of depression and suicidal tendencies. She emphasised that they had never intended to reveal any of this publicly.

According to Kokila, Bala’s name had been dragged through the mud due to Elizabeth’s accusations. Despite this, he still chose to let her go, calling her ‘innocent.’ This, she said, was the reason she had remained silent until now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenging Elizabeth’s claims, Kokila declared that she was ready to face any situation. She said her statement was a response to Elizabeth’s recent video. Accusing Elizabeth of trying to manipulate Bala even after her marriage, Kokila questioned why, after a year and a half, she had returned with fresh allegations. She concluded by demanding that Elizabeth address her accusations first before making further claims.