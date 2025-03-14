Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram recently shared that he had to leave the theatre midway while watching 'Marco', starring Unni Mukundan, with his pregnant wife. His remarks come at a time when the film is facing criticism in Kerala for its intense violent content.

Kiran revealed in an interview with Galatta Telugu that he couldn't finish the movie and had to step out before the second half. He explained that the violence felt overwhelming, and his wife, who is pregnant, found it uncomfortable to watch. As a result, they decided to walk out well before the pre-climax, where a major act of violence takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the recent discussions about violence in films like 'Marco' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Kiran acknowledged the influence of cinema on audiences. He pointed out that movies leave a lasting impression, with viewers carrying what they see for at least a few days. While some people can separate fiction from reality, others might be deeply affected by what they watch. Reflecting on his own experience, he admitted that while he may not be influenced by violent films now, in his late teens and early twenties, he was impacted by the stories he saw on screen.