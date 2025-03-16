Mohanlal is a globally celebrated actor with a massive fan following. However, among the millions of fans he has, most have never had the chance to see him in person. But for one young fan, that dream turned into reality when Mohanlal made a special visit to meet him

Anon, a 20-year-old from Chirakkadavu, Kottayam, has cerebral palsy. For the past 15 years, he had longed to meet the superstar. That wish finally came true when Mohanlal not only met him but also spoke to him and embraced him, an experience that felt almost unbelievable to Anon and his family.

Since the age of five, Anon has been deeply passionate about watching Mohanlal’s films. He has lost track of how many times he has watched 'Lucifer' and 'Pulimurugan', two of his all-time favourites.

Mohanlal spent quality time with Anon during a break from shooting 'Hridayapoorvam', directed by Sathyan Anthikad, in Vandiperiyar. According to Anon’s father, the actor didn’t make them wait and warmly interacted with Anon. During their conversation, Anon expressed his admiration for Mohanlal, to which the superstar affectionately responded that he liked Anon just as much.