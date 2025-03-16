'Empuraan', one of the most anticipated Mollywood releases of 2025 will release on March 27 as planned. Makers brushed away any concern regarding the film's release date and said the project, which features Mohanlal in dual roles as Abraham Qureshi and Stephen Nedumpally, will be a pan-Indian release.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Movies, known for bankrolling major hits in Mollywood, has also joined the project, and will back the film along with the Chennai-based Lyca Productions and Ashirvad Cinemas.

A press release issued on Saturday, confirmed that the film will release in all South Indian languages and Hindi on the same day. The movie is the second instalment after 'Lucifer' and will be followed by another sequel. As per the makers, the first schedule for the shoot began in October 2023 in Faridabad, Haryana and was later shot in various parts of the country and across the globe, including the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. In India, the film was shot in Chennai, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, Hyderabad, and Leh. Prithviraj recently said the film will be shot entirely in anamorphic format. The film is directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopi, while the music has been handled by Deepak Dev.

