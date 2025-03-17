Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ debuted on Netflix on March 14, sparking a wave of reactions online. While some viewers praised the film, one enthusiastic fan even suggested it should be India’s Oscar entry. However, Kangana had no interest in the idea, responding that the US wouldn’t acknowledge the way it “bullies and pressures developing nations,” which the film highlights. Dismissing the Academy Awards, she added, “They can keep their stupid Oscars. We have National Awards.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta admitted he had preconceived notions about ‘Emergency’ but was pleasantly surprised. He described the film as “top-notch and world-class,” praising both Kangana’s direction and performance.

Since its release, ‘Emergency’ has climbed to the top spot on Netflix’s trending movies list, ahead of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Azaad’ and Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s ‘Thandel’.