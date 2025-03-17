The Kerala Film Chamber may withdraw from the statewide strike called on June 1 following the intervention of the state government. Various film bodies in the state met with Cultural Minister Saji Cherian on Monday to discuss the issues plaguing the film industry.

The meeting, according to film representatives, ended on a positive note after Saji Cherian promised that he would look into the demands raised by the various film bodies in the state. The film bodies had threatened to go on a token strike to press their various demands, including the double taxation and other issues plaguing the industry.

Veteran producer Suresh Kumar who is also the president of the Kerala Film Chamber said the minister has promised to consider their demands and positive steps will be taken to resolve their issues within one-and-a-half months. "We have raised demands concerning double taxation, fixed charges on electricity, among others. All these issues need to be considered by various government departments and the government would require some time in this regard," he said. He said the minister has sought a detailed report regarding their concerns within two weeks. Kerala Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyatt was also present at the meeting, along with other representatives. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had earlier announced their decision not to cooperate with the strike called by the Kerala Film Chamber.

