As the excitement for 'Empuraan' builds, Mohanlal fans in the U.S. turned Times Square into a celebration hub, gathering in large numbers for a grand event. Organised by Aashirvad Hollywood, the first-ever Mohanlal fan meet-up saw hundreds of fans coming together with dance, music, and cultural performances, drawing the attention of onlookers, including foreign spectators.

Fans travelled from across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Colorado, with some even making their way from Canada to be part of the gathering. One of the most striking moments was the sight of hundreds of fans dressed in white shirts and mundu, recreating Mohanlal’s iconic look from 'Lucifer', as they performed an energetic dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also marked the official launch of ticket sales for 'Empuraan', making it a key highlight of the evening. Distributed by Aashirvad Hollywood and Prime Media, the highly anticipated film is set to release in 300 screens across the U.S., further fueling the excitement among fans.