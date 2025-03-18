Rapper Hanumankind recently expressed his excitement about meeting Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. The two met after the 'RCB Unbox' event, which was held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Hanumankind, who performed at the event, took to social media to share pictures with Kohli, capturing the moment of their encounter.

In his post, Hanumankind captioned the picture with, 'Met the GOAT today'. Both were seen wearing RCB jerseys in the photos, celebrating their connection through the team.

Meanwhile, Hanumankind's viral success continues. After the success of his track 'Big Dawgs,' his latest song, 'Run It Up,' has also gone viral. The song highlights Indian traditions, culture, and diversity, showcasing martial arts and rituals from various states. It has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube, further solidifying Hanumankind's global reach and influence.