The new poster of 'Bazooka,' featuring Mammootty in a stylish avatar, has been released. The poster was shared by Mammootty Kampany, creating quite a buzz among fans. The caption accompanying the post read, "Mark your calendars! 'Bazooka' storm takes over screens worldwide on April 10! Expect nothing but absolute mayhem!"

Fans were ecstatic to see their favourite star in this chic new look, and the excitement around the poster has only heightened the anticipation for the film’s release.

Interestingly, 'Bazooka' is set to hit theatres just 14 days after 'Empuraan,' starring Mohanlal. With 'Empuraan' officially locked for release on March 27, 2025, and 'Bazooka' arriving on April 10, the two Malayalam superstars are heading for a major box-office clash.

Directed by Deeno Dennis, 'Bazooka' also features a screenplay written by Dennis himself. Along with Mammootty, the film stars Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Wayne, Jagadish, Sharafudheen, Siddharth Bharathan, Dean Dennis, Spadikam George, Divya Pillai, and Shine Tom Chacko.