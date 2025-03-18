Superstar Mohanlal visited Sabarimala and sought the blessings of Lord Ayyappan ahead of the release of his mega movie 'Empuraan'. He also offered special poojas for veteran actor Mammootty. Videos of the actor's visit to Sabarimala have gone viral on social media. After the kettunirakkal ceremony at Pamba, Mohanlal began the trek to the holy shrine. Meanwhile, the actor was given a warm welcome at Pamba by the Dewaswom officials.

Mohanlal was accompanied by his close friend K Madhavan. 'Empuraan' starring Mohanlal in the lead role will hit the theatres on March 27. Meanwhile, the screen icon is currently acting in the movie 'Hridayapoorvam' directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Mohanlal has reportedly taken some time off other commitments to focus on the promotions of 'Empuraan', which will release next week. 'Empuraan' bankrolled jointly by Ashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions will have a worldwide release on March 27. The pan-Indian movie will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. The big-budget movie directed by actor Prithviraj is penned by Murali Gopi. Meanwhile, 'Empuraan', which is made as a sequel to the blockbuster film 'Lucifer' that was released in 2019, is produced by Subaskaran, Antony Perumbavoor, and Gokulam Gopalan for the banners of Lyca Productions, Ashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.