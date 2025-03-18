Actor Navya Nair, whose portrayal of Balamani in the superhit movie 'Nandanam' won hearts recently got emotional while dancing to a popular bhajan praising Lord Krishna at a function in Guruvayoor. Navya herself shared the video on her Instagram page. In the video, an older woman can also be seen approaching the stage in an act of reverence.

Although the security personnel tried to stop the woman, she soon caught the attention of the actor, who went closer to her and hugged her. Actor Swasika called the moment 'a unique spiritual experience.'

Many who watched the video were also overcome with emotion and called it a special moment, in which the artist and the admirer become one with God. Navya Nair, who made a comeback to films a few years ago, is a regular at stage shows and is also busy running a dance school called Mathangi in Kochi. She will play a pivotal role in 'Pathirathri' directed by Ratheena. The film bankrolled by KV Abdul Nasar for the banner of Bensy production stars Soubin Shahir in the lead role.