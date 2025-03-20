Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness and gratitude on winning the UK's Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in cinema. The actor stated that the recognition motivates him to continue his work with even greater vigor.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note that read, “Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India.”

Chiranjeevi further said, “Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers , blood sisters, my film family well wishers , friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages.”

The actor also shared images of receiving the prestigious award. As per IANS, Chiranjeevi is the first Indian celebrity to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the British government. The award was presented to him at a special ceremony held at the UK Parliament in London on March 19. Chiranjeevi's brother, Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, extended his heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable accomplishment.