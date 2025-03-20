The Prithviraj-directed film 'Empuraan' is all set to hit theatres on March 27. The film's trailer, which was released a few hours earlier than planned, has added to the hype with fans unable to contain their excitement regarding the release. As per Sacnilk, the film is already witnessing mass hysteria in the advance sales in the international market and has collected over Rs 10 crore from pre-sale bookings on the opening day.

Meanwhile, the All India bookings for the film will open from Friday, as per makers. Prithviraj announced the update on his social media handles. The bookings are expected to begin from 9 a.m. "09:00 IST on the 21st of March 2025..the floodgates to the world of Empuraan will open!

Grab your tickets fast! All India bookings opening tomorrow morning," he wrote.

The film is the second instalment of the blockbuster 2019 film 'Lucifer', which was written by Murali Gopi. The trailer has already clocked 4 million views and reveals several new characters, who is expected to change the film's narrative. Some of the old characters also seem to have been been given different shades in the film.

The movie, which is believed to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. In Karnataka, the film will be distributed by the renowned production company Hombale Films, while in North India, it will be distributed by AA Films, owned by Anil Thadani. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is being distributed by Dil Raju and SVCC Releases.