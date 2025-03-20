The eagerly awaited trailer of Mohanlal movie 'Empuraan' has been released, much to the excitement of movie enthusiasts. As a surprise to fans, the Malayalam trailer, which is 3 minutes and 50 seconds long, dropped at midnight. Following this, trailers in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages were also released. While the characters of Khureshi Ab'raam and Zayed Masood are shown, the face of the actor wearing a red dragon costume is not revealed in the trailer.

The trailer clearly reflects a Hollywood-inspired movie-making style. Famous actors like Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier also appear in the trailer. This movie is set to witness the largest-ever space-age release seen in Malayalam cinema. Made under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, 'Empuraan' will be released on March 27, across the country.

The movie, which is believed to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. In Karnataka, the film will be distributed by the renowned production company Hombale Films, while in North India, it will be distributed by AA Films, owned by Anil Thadani. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is being distributed by Dil Raju and SVCC Releases.

'Empuraan' is the sequel to the blockbuster 'Lucifer' (2019), on a script by Murali Gopy. The film is the second part of a three-part movie series.

In 'Empuraan', Mohanlal plays the lead role of Khureshi Ab'raam / Stephen Nedumpally. The star cast includes Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Andrea Tivadar, Abhimanyu Singh, Saniya Iyyappan, Fasil, Sachin Khadkar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Nandu, and Jerome Flynn (globally famous for his role in 'Game of Thrones').

The film has been shot entirely in anamorphic format, and director Prithviraj has confirmed that the third part will also be shot in the same format.