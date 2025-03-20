After its highly successful run in theatres, 'Officer on Duty', starring Kunchacko Boban, is now available for streaming on OTT. The film is currently streaming on Netflix and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages, with English subtitles available.

The film follows CI Harishankar, portrayed by Kunchacko Boban, who is far from the typical noble and courteous police officers seen in recent films. His character is blunt, relentless, and unapologetic. What begins as a seemingly straightforward counterfeit gold case soon unravels into a chilling POCSO investigation, revealing deep layers of deceit and hidden truths.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Officer on Duty' received rave reviews during its theatrical release, with particular praise for its gripping storyline and strong performances. Kunchacko Boban's portrayal of Officer Hari was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences.

The film features a screenplay by Shahi Kabir, known for his work on 'Joseph' and 'Nayattu'. It was produced under the banners of Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions, with Martin Prakkat, Sibi Chavara, and Ranjith Nair backing the project.