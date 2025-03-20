Director Tharun Moorthy recently shared a fun screenshot of his chat with Prithviraj. In the screenshot, we can see the message Tharun sent to Prithviraj after watching the trailer of 'Empuraan'.

Tharun's message read, "Now, what do I do?" to which Prithviraj responded, "Oh, I’m personally very excited and eagerly waiting for your movie." Tharun shared the chat screenshot on his Instagram story with the title 'When fanboys chat'.

The trailer for 'Empuraan', the highly anticipated sequel to the movie 'Lucifer', starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj, was released at midnight by the makers. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Stephen Nedumbally/Khureshi Ab'raam in this movie. The trailer's production style, which reminds viewers of Hollywood films, is evident and has caught the attention of many.

'Empuraan', which has become a highly awaited film for South Indian cinema fans, will hit theatres worldwide on March 27.

At the same time, another movie directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is also preparing for its release. The release date for this film has not yet been announced, but fans are eagerly awaiting it. They are especially excited about the reunion of the beloved Malayalam film couple, Mohanlal and Shobana, who are coming together once again for this project. Updates about the film have been widely accepted and are generating a lot of buzz on social media.