Manorama Online in association with 'Empuraan' team, Jain University, and Joy Alukkas is organising Kochi's first-ever anti-drug drone show on March 26. The grand event involving 250 drones will be held at Jain University campus in Inforpark, Kochi. The drone show has been planned as the grand closing event of the 10-day-long campaign, titled 'United Against Drugs'.

Director Prithviraj, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and superstar Mohanlal, who plays Stephen Nedumpally and Khureshi Ab'raam will attend the event, which promises to be a visual spectacle. The drone show will be held at 6 pm on March 26 at the Jain University campus in Inforpark, Kochi.

The public can also pledge their support for the campaign and attend the drone show. First 1000 participants to register can attend the drone show free of cost. For bookings, visit www.manoramaonline.com/empuraan or scan the QR code to register.