The much-anticipated movie 'Bazooka' starring Mammootty is generating significant excitement among his fans. With a completely new look, style, and demeanor, Mammootty’s character in the film is expected to be a game-changer. Director Deeno Dennis recently shared an update about the film, hinting that the trailer for 'Bazooka' will be released soon. He shared this information along with a picture and caption on Instagram.

The caption accompanying the post read, 'Trailer on the way'. In the post, Deeno also highlighted Saeed Abbas, who is composing the background score for 'Bazooka'. Since the release of the teaser, fans have been eagerly awaiting the official release of the movie. The film is set to be released on April 10th. According to reports, the trailer for 'Bazooka' will drop on March 27th, the same day 'Empuraan' hits theatres. There is speculation that if 'Bazooka' follows the release of 'Empuraan', the box office is set to be shaken.

In addition to Mammootty, renowned Tamil director and actor Gautam Vasudev Menon will play a major role in the film. Director Deeno Dennis, who is the son of one of Malayalam's best screenwriters, Kaloor Dennis, is behind the project.