Mohanlal recently said that he believes that Pranav still has a lot to prove as an actor. He emphasised the importance of working with good directors and taking on quality films. The actor shared these thoughts in an interview with Galatta Plus.

According to Mohanlal, Pranav has a long journey ahead in his acting career. While he needs more films, he rarely takes on projects. He works on one film and then embarks on long trips. As an actor, he needs to evolve, but that is a gradual process and not something that happens overnight. Mohanlal stressed the need for Pranav to take on strong roles and grow through them. He revealed that Pranav’s new film would begin in a couple of days and acknowledged that he still has a lot to learn. He also pointed out that collaborating with good directors is essential but not always easy.

Mohanlal further remarked that Pranav is a talented actor. Recalling his own school days, he mentioned that he had won the Best Actor award in the sixth grade, and Pranav had experienced the same. However, he noted that school-level recognition does not necessarily mean someone is a great actor. Pranav still has to prove himself in the industry.

Addressing the pressure of being his son, Mohanlal stated that Pranav does not feel burdened by it. Instead, he described him as a free-spirited individual who enjoys travelling.