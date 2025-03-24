Pranav Mohanlal who was last seen in the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial 'Varshangalkku Shesham' has announced his next. The actor will play the lead in 'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan's third film, which will be bankrolled by Night Shift Studios. The makers released a stylish new poster as part of the announcement. Pranav sports a short-haired look in the poster, alongside the film director Rahul.

The shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film began on Monday, as per the makers. Though there were rumours regarding Rahul's collaboration with Pranav, the makers confirmed this only on Monday. There are speculations that Pranav will play a negative shade in the film.

Rahul Sadasivan's previous movie 'Bramayugam' featured Mammootty in the lead. The veteran actor played the fearsome Kodumon Potti in the movie, which went on to be well-received by the audience and critics alike. Rahul's first work 'Bhoothakaalam' was also a horror thriller and featured Shane Nigam and Revathy in lead roles.