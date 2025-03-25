Kochi: The cast and crew of Mollywood's most anticipated film 'Empuraan' will attend the mega drone show that will be held as part of the United Against Drugs campaign in Kochi on Wednesday. Over 250 drones will light up the sky at the Kochi Infopark Jain University campus at 6 p.m. Superstar Mohanlal, director Prithviraj and producer Antony Perumbavoor will also arrive at the venue.

The drone show is organised as the grand closing event of the ten–day anti-drugs awareness campaign organised by the 'Empuraan' team in association with Manorama Online, Jain University and Joy Alukkas, at various districts in the state. Interestingly, this will be Kochi’s first ever anti–drug drone show. The public who have registered for the event, can also witness the drone show and pledge their support to the campaign. The first 1,000 registrations were free of cost.