With ‘Empuraan’ set to release on March 27, conversations about the film are everywhere. Fans are eager to know who the villain is, how Stephen Nedumpally became Khureshi Ab’raam, and when the third instalment will be released. Amid the growing anticipation, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are actively promoting the film, and a recent Tamil interview featuring the duo has gone viral.

The interview, hosted by Tamil YouTuber Irfan on his channel ‘Irfan’s View’, had a relaxed and humorous vibe. Mohanlal and Prithviraj kept up with the energy, responding with witty remarks and playful comebacks. Within hours, the video garnered over a million views, with Malayali fans flooding the comment section.

During the rapid-fire round, Mohanlal displayed his signature humour. When asked to name his favourite Tamil actor or actress, he interrupted with a quick and amusing response, saying “actress” before the question was even completed. His remark had Prithviraj and the others bursting into laughter. He later clarified that he admires all actresses. Prithviraj, on the other hand, named Kamal Haasan as his favourite.

When asked whether he preferred Tamil Nadu’s food or Kerala’s, Mohanlal simply answered “food,” adding that he enjoys all kinds of cuisine. Prithviraj specifically chose Kerala food. When asked about his favourite Tamil film, Mohanlal named ‘Ulagam Sutrum Valiban’ and praised its technical brilliance, saying it was a major achievement for its time. When asked if he had a best friend in Tamil cinema, he responded that a best friend is someone who accepts all qualities, and that takes time. He added that while he has friends, he would not say he has a best friend. Prithviraj, however, mentioned that he shares a great bond with Suriya and Jyothika.

When the interviewer asked about his favourite hobby, Prithviraj responded that it was cinema and that he did not know anything else. Mohanlal, in his signature style, quipped that interviews were his favourite hobby. He added that he genuinely enjoys them and was having fun with this one.

At one point, the interviewer brought up a rumour about Shah Rukh Khan appearing in ‘Empuraan’. Mohanlal, looking at Prithviraj with a mischievous smile, joked that Shah Rukh Khan had acted in a scene but that they cut it out.

The conversation also touched on their love for food and the massive budget of ‘Empuraan’. A particularly amusing moment was when the interviewer jokingly asked Prithviraj if he was part of the Illuminati. Prithviraj playfully responded that the Illuminati do not discuss such things publicly, as it is a secret.

Many viewers commented that they had not laughed this much at an interview in a long time. One comment even stated that Mohanlal was opening up more and more and that at this rate, Dhyan Sreenivasan would have some serious competition.