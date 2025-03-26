The Film Critics Guild has announced this year's list of Critics' Choice Award winners. Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' featuring Malayali actors Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti won the Best Feature Film award for its compelling storytelling and artistic brilliance.

Diljit Dosanjh delivered a standout performance, earning the Best Actor award for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' while Darshana Rajendran’s captivating portrayal in 'Paradise' won her the Best Actress award. Additionally, Ravi Kishan’s memorable role in 'Laapataa Ladies' earned him the Best Supporting Actor award, while Kani Kusruti took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her remarkable performance in 'Girls Will Be Girls.'

In the Web Series category, 'Poacher' dominated multiple categories, winning Best Web Series and showcasing the depth of talent in the digital space. co-star Nimisha Sajayan was awarded Best Actress for 'Poacher' and a second award for the night, this time for Barun Sobtiwon Best Actor for the delightful 'Raat Jawaan Hai.'

A scene from 'All We Imagine As Light'. Photo: YouTube

In the Short Films category, 'Obur' emerged as the standout winner, securing Best Short Film along with multiple other accolades. Harish Khanna was awarded Best Actor for 'Jal Tu Jalaal Tu,' while Jyoti Dogra won Best Actress for 'Taak' (Tracker), reflecting the depth of talent in this category.

This year, the Film Critics' Guild along with GroupM Motion Entertainment, in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, introduced a new category and Best Documentary, recognised outstanding feature-length documentary films, with 'Nocturnes' Winning the award for its impactful storytelling.

Notable winners for the 7th Edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2025

Short Film Category:

• Best Short Film: ‘Obur’

• Best Director: Faraz Ali for ‘Obur’

• Best Actor: Harish Khanna for ‘Jal Tu Jalaal Tu’

• Best Actress: Jyoti Dogra for ‘Taak (Tracker)’

• Best Writing: Faraz Ali for ‘Obur’

• Best Cinematography: Anand Bansal for ‘Obur’

Documentary Category:

• Best Documentary: ‘Nocturnes’

Web Series Category:

• Best Web Series: ‘Poacher’

• Best Director: Richie Mehta for ‘Poacher’

• Best Actor: Barun Sobti for ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

• Best Actress: Nimisha Sajayan for ‘Poacher’

• Best Supporting Actor: Dibyendu Bhattacharya for ‘Poacher’

• Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti for ‘Poacher’

• Best Writing: Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran, SuprotimSengupta, Amrita Bagchi for ‘Poacher’

Feature Film Category:

• Best Film: ‘All We Imagine As Light’

• Best Director: Payal Kapadia for ‘All We Imagine As Light’

• Best Actor: Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

• Best Actress: Darshana Rajendran for ‘Paradise’

• Best Supporting Actor: Ravi Kishan for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

• Best Supporting Actress: Kani Kusruti for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

• Best Writing: Anand Ekarshi for ‘Aattam’

• Best Cinematography: Ranabir Das for ‘All We Imagine AsLight’

• Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker for ‘Kill’

Gender Sensitivity Award: ‘Girls Will Be Girls’