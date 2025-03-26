Megastar Mammootty has shared his wishes to fellow superstar Mohanlal ahead of the release of his big-budget film 'Empuraan', which will hit theatres on Thursday. The actor took to social media to wish his co-star, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and the entire cast and crew of their upcoming film, L2: Empuraan, saying he hoped the film crosses boundaries across the world and made Malayalam cinema proud.

Taking to his X timeline, Mammootty, who shares a close bond with Mohanlal, the other top star in the Malayalam film world, on Wednesday wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi.”

Director Prithviraj, responding to Mammootty’s tweet, wrote, “Nothing..absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka!”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.