The much-anticipated release date of 'Narivetta', directed by Anuraj Manohar and headlined by Tovino Thomas, has been officially announced. The film is set for a worldwide release on May 16.

Written by Abin Joseph, 'Narivetta' features Tovino, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Tamil actor-filmmaker Cheran in key roles. The recently unveiled poster has already sparked excitement, offering a glimpse of the lead actors in intense avatars.

The cast further includes Aarya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar.

Backed by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan, 'Narivetta' boasts music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Vijay, and editing by Shameer Muhammed. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the film is reportedly inspired by real events, adding to the intrigue surrounding its release.