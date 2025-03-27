'Empuraan' directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, which will hit theatres on today, is one of the most anticipated films in Kerala this year. Apart from making history with its pre-sale records both in Kerala and overseas, the film is already being celebrated for setting a benchmark in Malayalam cinema, mainly for its scale of filmmaking and unique style.

Amid the pre-release hype, Onmanorama spoke to a few industry trackers who commented on the film's popularity outside its home turf and found out if, thanks to its carefully calculated promotional campaign, it will be able to crack the North Indian market.

According to some trade analysts, the pre-release hype for the movie has generated quite some interest among people in South India, though Malayalis still constitute most of the audience share. This is evident as there are more bookings for the Malayalam version of the films in Chennai and Bengaluru, on sites like BookMyShow, rather than the dubbed versions.

In the Northern belt, initial word of mouth will be the main decider of the film's success, say industry trackers. "It is true that 'Empuraan' has created history in Kerala and overseas with the pre-release hype. They have also managed to create some excitement in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. However, the situation is different in North India, since several factors need to be considered before a Malayalam film is accepted in theatres there. Empuraan could be an exception, if it manages to create buzz on the first day, after its release," said trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

North-India-based analyst Taran Adarsh praised Prithviraj and Mohanlal's marketing strategy for the film and said the movie has managed to create some hype in the North Indian belt, though it may face stiff opposition from Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' in the coming days.

"It has been interesting to note how effectively Prithviraj and his team have been able to promote their film here. 'Empuraan' will have a smooth ride in the first three days, but it will face stiff competition from 'Sikandar' from March 30. If 'Empuraan' manages to live up to the expectations, it may win over the audience here. But, we will have to wait and see," he said.

Vikram's film 'Veera Dheera Sooran', which will hit theatres on March 27, is not a stiff competition for 'Empuraan' in Kerala, but in its home state of Tamil Nadu, the situation may be different. "The Tamil audience may have a preference for their own-language film, and it is likely that Vikram fans will choose to watch Veera Dheera Sooran over 'Empuraan'. However, since both the films have a different market, it may be too early to predict 'Empuraan's impact in Tamil Nadu till both the films release," said a source close to 'Veera Dheera Sooran.'