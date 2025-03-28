The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Viduthalai Part 2 (Tamil)

A follow-up to Viduthalai Part 1 (2023), this Vetrimaaran-directed sequel delves deeper into the journey of Perumal 'Vaathiyaar' (Vijay Sethupathi), a former schoolteacher who transforms into a revolutionary communist leader. As he reflects on his past, the film unravels the harsh realities of oppression that fueled his fight and led to the rise of the Makkal Padai movement.

Streaming on ZEE5 from March 28.

Mufasa: The Lion King (English)

Mufasa: The Lion King serves as both a prequel to Disney’s 1994 animated classic and a continuation of the 2019 live-action remake.

Set in the Pride Lands of Tanzania, the film explores the early life of Mufasa, tracing his journey alongside Taka. What begins as a deep friendship and an adoptive brotherhood is soon tested by a series of life-altering events that put their bond at risk.

Streaming on JioHotstar from March 26.

Number One on the Call Sheet (English)

This two-part documentary brings together some of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors as they reflect on their journeys in the film industry. From career-defining moments to the evolving landscape of cinema, they share insights on their rise to fame and the future of the next generation of talent.

Streaming on AppleTV+ from March 28.

The Studio (English)

Seth Rogen takes on the role of Matt Remick, the freshly appointed chief of a struggling film studio, in this upcoming comedy series. As he grapples with industry upheavals, he must balance corporate demands with creative aspirations, all while attempting to steer the studio toward success.

Streaming on AppleTV+ from March 26.