'Empuraan' directed by Prithviraj and featuring Mohanlal in the lead created history by becoming the first ever Malayalam film to collect over Rs 60 crore globally. The makers themselves had shared the news on their social media accounts, though they did not reveal the film's exact amount.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film opened by collecting Rs 67.50 crores gross globally. It has also beaten the first weekend total of Prithviraj Sukumaran's last year blockbuster Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life (Rs 64.75 crores gross). In India, the film grossed around Rs 24.50 crores, including around Rs 14 crores gross in the home state, Kerala. It has beaten Thalapathy Vijay's Leo (Rs 12+ crore gross) to score the biggest opening day in the state, as per Sacnilk.com.

The movie was simultaneously released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The movie had created fabulous pre-release hype in foreign countries too. Besides, the movie’s overseas opening collection surpassed many Bollywood movies. Meanwhile, in the UK and New Zealand, 'Empuraan' became the most collected Indian movie on an opening day. It is assumed that the global collection on the first weekend may cross Rs 80 crore.