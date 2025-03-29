The Kerala Film Producers' Association has decided to step up their fight against piracy, after the print version of Prithviraj-Mohanlal film 'Empuraan' fell victim to HD prints leak online. The producers’ association in a press release states that the association has appointed ethical hackers to track down monitor and identify the issue using their digital tracking tools. The hackers will use tools that will enable them to identify those who download the pirated version of the movie said association president B Rakesh.

He said the producers’ association has also urged the government to intervene in the issue and set up a special team to book violators. There has been a rise in illegal circulation of theatre and HD prints of newly released films in recent times. ‘Empuraan’ producer Antony Perumbavoor has reportedly filed a complaint with the cyber police regarding the pirated version of the movie being circulated online. A few months ago, 'Sookshmadarshini' filmmakers faced the same issue when the Basil Joseph-Nazriya Nazim film hit theatres. The makers appointed an anti-piracy team to take down the pirated versions but were surprised to learn that the film faced piracy threats twice in a week. ‘Marco’ makers too had approached the police against the leaked versions which were circulating online. Filmmakers said piracy has become an issue mostly for pan-Indian and global releases.