Director and actor Major Ravi recently addressed the controversies surrounding the film 'Empuraan'. He asserted that Mohanlal had not watched the film before its release and stated that he could confirm this with certainty. According to him, the situation has deeply affected Mohanlal. He added, "The Mohanlal I know will apologise to all of you—I am certain of that." Major Ravi made these remarks during a Facebook live session.

He also criticised the way 'Empuraan' portrays certain events, particularly its depiction of Hindus attacking Muslim brothers while wielding tridents. He questioned Murali Gopy, the film's writer, about the film’s narrative choices. He argued that portraying Hindus as aggressors against Muslims inherently makes the film communal.

Speaking about Mohanlal’s involvement, Major Ravi clarified that the actor does not watch full films before their release, including his own film 'Keerthi Chakra'. He emphasised that Mohanlal was not involved in approving 'Empuraan' before its release and only appears an hour into the movie. The actor only watches portions necessary for dubbing.

He also took a dig at certain BJP members, calling them freeloaders who claim to be part of the party but contribute nothing. "There are many freeloaders in the BJP who claim to be part of the party but do absolutely nothing for it. They have not contributed even five paise to any election campaign. Some of them sit on the censor board. These people should be identified and thrown out first," he said. According to him, if the board had included even one truly patriotic person, they would have identified the issues in 'Empuraan' before its release.