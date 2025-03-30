Actor Parvathy Krishna is still in shock as she recounted experiencing the deadly earthquakes that shook Myanmar and Thailand. Parvathy said that she had been given a second chance at life and was grateful for being safe and alive.

“I’m still shaking as I write this, but I’m grateful to be alive. Today, I experienced the most terrifying earthquake of my life in Bangkok. The 7.7 magnitude quake shook everything, and I mean everything. I witnessed buildings cracking, people running for their lives, and chaos everywhere. No cabs, no transportation, no nothing …just pure panic.

In that moment, all I could think about was my loved ones. I quickly called my family and talked to them, and it felt like I was finally talking to them after an eternity. It was a moment of pure relief and gratitude.

I’m still trying to process what just happened, but I know that I’ve been given a second chance at life. I’m grateful for this newfound appreciation for life and for the chance to reconnect with what truly matters.

To everyone affected by the earthquake, my heart goes out to you. May we all find strength and resilience in the face of adversity,” Parvathy wrote on her Instagram page. She also thanked those who helped her secure last-minute flight bookings back to India.

Parvathy has shared a video that depicts horrifying scenes from the earthquake-affected areas. The actress and her family were able to return home safely with the help of a few Malayalis in Bangkok. Many of her followers realised the severeness of the disaster only after watching Parvathy’s video.