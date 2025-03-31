The All Kerala Mohanlal Fans Cultural and Welfare Association has lashed out against director-actor Major Ravi for his stance in the 'Empuraan' controversy. The association claimed that Major Ravi is a chameleon because of his remarks about the film.

"Major Ravi did a chameleon act. How could someone who praised the movie on the first day, while watching it along with the makers, change his stance afterward?," the association asked. The fans' association also questioned Major Ravi's intervention in the issue and blamed him for trying to act like Mohanlal's spokesperson, while making issues worse for the actor.

"Major Ravi's claims about Mohanlal's apology was a publicity stunt. Mohanlal does not require an introduction to share his opinion. Major Ravi's unwanted intervention and introduction made it appear like Mohanlal was apologising. If Mohanlal has a statement to make, we believe he does not require anyone to make the introduction for him," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fans association also questioned Major Ravi's loyalty to Mohanlal. "Good friendship brings positive outcome, but otherwise it becomes dangerous. If Ravi was a good friend, he should have stuck with his friend during this difficult time. Rather he chose to make claims for publicity's sake," the statement read.

