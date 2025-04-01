Even a week after its release, ‘Empuraan’ continues to draw packed audiences to theatres. Producer and theatre owner Liberty Basheer remarked that in his 40-year career, he has never seen such an overwhelming response.

“In my four decades in the film exhibition business, this is the first time that all seven of my theatres have had housefull shows for five consecutive days. Bookings for the coming week are also filling up fast. This is an unprecedented phenomenon. The success of ‘Empuraan’ is also a strong response to those who criticise films like these in Malayalam cinema,” said Liberty Basheer.

Meanwhile, ‘Empuraan’ has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in global collections. In Kerala alone, the film raked in Rs 50 crore within just four days, making it the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the holiday weekend, special screenings began as early as 4 am on Sunday and Monday. The film collected over Rs 10 crore on Sunday alone, with no drop in collections on Tuesday. Advance bookings have already generated over Rs 5 crore. The film is also receiving an enthusiastic response overseas.

In Kerala, ‘Empuraan’ opened with Rs 14 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 8.45 crore on Friday, Rs 9.02 crore on Saturday, Rs 11 crore on Sunday, and Rs 9 crore on Monday.