Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fourth instalment of the 'Spider-Man' franchise has officially been titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Filming for the movie is set to begin this summer, as confirmed by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon, according to reports from variety.com. While Holland wasn’t present at the annual convention for movie theatre owners, taking place in Las Vegas, he sent a video message to tease the upcoming superhero adventure.

“I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” said Holland. The actor, who will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, added, “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home', so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.” He also assured fans, “That’s all I’ve been allowed to say. And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

As Holland mentioned, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) concluded with Peter Parker’s decision to erase his identity from the world after accidentally breaking open the multiverse. Plot details for the upcoming fourth film, set for release on July 31, 2026, have yet to be revealed.

Cretton, who is excited to delve into the next stage of Spider-Man’s journey, shared, “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who portray Peter Parker’s best friends MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth installment. Sadie Sink has also recently joined the cast. While her role hasn’t been officially confirmed, it's been suggested she could play ‘X-Men’ mutant Jean Grey, a character previously portrayed by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. It remains unclear who else from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will join Holland and the team on screen. Cretton, however, did not confirm any additional casting for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

The director did, however, speak highly of his creative team, who are working hard to bring Spider-Man’s story back to the big screen. "I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their blood off for this,” Cretton said. “They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits your theatres.”