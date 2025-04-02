Actor Val Kilmer, who played prominent roles in 'Top Gun,' 'The Doors,' 'Tombstone' and 'Batman Forever' has passed away, the New York Times reported. He was 65. Reuters quoted the US media house and reported that the California-born, Juilliard-trained actor died of pneumonia as informed by Val's daughter Mercedes Kilmer.

Kilmer was one of Hollywood's most prominent leading men in the 1990s before numerous spats with directors and co-stars and a series of flops dented his career. Over the years, Kilmer gained a reputation as temperamental, intense, perfectionistic, and sometimes egotistical. "When certain people criticize me for being demanding, I think that's a cover for something they didn't do well. I think they're trying to protect themselves," Kilmer had once told the Orange County Register newspaper in 2003. He added that he had no reason to apologize since he believed he was challenging and not demanding.

He made his film debut starring in the spy spoof 'Top Secret!' (1984) before appearing in the goofy comedy 'Real Genius' (1985). He rocketed to stardom as Tom Cruise's co-star in the smash 1986 hit 'Top Gun' (1986), playing naval aviator Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, and decades later appeared alongside Cruise again in the 2022 sequel 'Gun: Maverick.'

Kilmer starred in director Ron Howard's fantasy 'Willow' (1988) and married his British co-star Joanne Whalley, with whom he had two children before divorcing.

One of his most challenging roles came in director Oliver Stone's 'The Doors' (1991) in which he played Jim Morrison, the charismatic and ultimately doomed lead singer of the influential rock band The Doors. To try to persuade Stone to cast him, Kilmer put together an eight-minute video of himself singing and looking like Morrison at various points in his life. Kilmer's own singing voice is used in the film.

'The Doors' ushered in the highest-profile years of his career. In the 1993 Western 'Tombstone,' he played Old West gunfighter Doc Holliday. He had two commercial successes in 1995, co-starring with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in the crime drama 'Heat' and succeeding Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader in 'Batman Forever,' the third installment in the Batman series.

The noisy, bloated, and plodding 'Batman Forever' was received tepidly by critics, and Kilmer was upstaged by co-stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey. Kilmer pulled out of the next Batman movie. Director Joel Schumacher called Kilmer 'the most psychologically troubled human being I've ever worked with.'