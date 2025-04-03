Actor Nishanth Sagar’s daughter, Nanda, is set to make her debut as a leading lady. She is stepping into Malayalam cinema through Khalid Rahman’s film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana'.

Nanda, who studied Visual Communication, was inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps. Her passion for cinema grew during her studies, and she believes that pursuing a film-related course played a crucial role in shaping her entry into the industry.

In an interview with Manorama Online, Nanda shared that she landed the role through auditions, without any influence from her father. She recalled that he had told her if she secured the opportunity, it would be the best debut she could ask for. Calling it a stroke of luck, she added that making her entry into the industry through a Khalid Rahman film was an incredible opportunity.

Nishanth Sagar, known for his memorable role in 'Joker' alongside Dileep, has been part of several notable films, including 'Thilakkam', 'Phantom', 'Pulival Kalyanam', 'Rasikan', 'Thirakkatha', 'Swantham Lekhakan', 'Karyasthan', 'RDX', 'Turbo', 'Anveshippin Kandethum', and 'Rekhachithram'.