Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, has revealed that the veteran actor passed away peacefully despite being in a great deal of physical pain for the past few months. Kunal said the iconic star had suffered multiple organ failure and was under treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubahi Ambani Hospital where he breathed his last. He appreciated the doctors and staff of the hospital who supported his father during his difficult phase.

Goswami recalled waking up early at 4:30 a.m to find his father unwell. “I woke up at 4.30 in the morning. He was unwell. He had been unwell for a long time. We were praying that his pain would reduce and his pain would go away. Doctors were trying a lot. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital supported him a lot. His staff supported him a lot. They helped him a lot," Kunal told IANS.

Kunal Goswami added, “We thank them for that. They loved him a lot. There was a lot of pain. But he passed away peacefully. No, sir. When organs fail, there is a lot of pain. So, there is a way to go. Everyone has to go. So, there is pain. But he passed away peacefully. I am thankful to God for that.”

Speaking about the legendary actor’s body of work, his son mentioned, “You watch his movies. Today, the word Bharat has been used again. Whether in politics or parliament. Which is a good thing. I am thankful that Bharat is rising again. Yes. I thank him a lot. I thank him a lot. But in reality, he has created such karma and soul. Those who don't want it, they will show it. And I thank Modi ji a lot (sic).”

Manoj Kumar will be laid to rest tomorrow with his cremation set to take place at Pawan Hans. On Friday, Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on February 21 after his health significantly worsened.