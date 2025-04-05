In a twist that mirrors the franchise’s own knack for surprises, 'Empuraan' introduced a new face right at its climax. Ashish Joe Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor, made his acting debut in the film, stepping into the spotlight as Antony Rawther. The makers recently revealed his character poster on social media.

Since the movie's release, audiences have been trying to unmask this enigmatic figure. Some thought it was actor Manikuttan in disguise, others guessed wildly. But now, the speculation has taken a deeper turn. With Ashish sharing a screen identity eerily close to his father’s character, Daniel Rawther, fans are wondering: are they playing father and son on-screen too?

The poster for Daniel Rawther, portrayed by Antony Perumbavoor, was revealed just a day earlier, further fuelling theories. Known for playing it low-key, Antony’s sudden transformation into a shadowy figure from Mumbai’s underworld in 'Empuraan' caught everyone off-guard. His character, closely linked to Khureshi Abraam, now seems to be part of a larger legacy — one that may be passed on to his on-screen son.

Fans might recall that Rawther had already made a cameo appearance in 'Lucifer' during Bobby’s deal scene in Mumbai. With 'Empuraan' connecting the dots, the character’s arc appears far from over.

Even more intriguing is the flashback featuring a young Stephen (played by Pranav Mohanlal) getting thrashed for trespassing into Rawther’s territory. Set in 1980s Mumbai, the sequence might just hold the origin story of Rawther. And if the theories are right, he could soon emerge as a key player standing beside Stephen in the franchise’s third and final act.

Ashish isn’t new to cinema, though. Before stepping in front of the camera, he co-produced 'Neru' with his father and is currently involved in its South Indian remakes. He also spearheaded the international distribution of Mohanlal’s ambitious directorial, 'Barroz', under a joint venture between Phars Films and Aashirvad Cinemas.