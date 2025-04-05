Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem has entered a new chapter in life, he’s now a grandfather. His daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, 29, and her husband Evan McClintock have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall McClintock.

Hailie announced the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of her newborn son dressed in a light blue hooded sweater. Behind him, a sign read: "Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25" — a sweet nod to her father, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

In the final episode of her podcast Just a Little Shady before giving birth, Hailie shared her excitement about meeting her baby for the first time. “It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it,” she said.

While Hailie mostly kept her pregnancy private, she and Evan gave fans a few glimpses into their journey as expectant parents. Back in October 2024, they shared a sneak peek of their baby’s nursery. The following month, Hailie announced they were expecting a baby boy — in what she later called her “favourite episode” of the podcast.

During the episode, she held up a balloon and popped it to reveal a flurry of blue confetti. “When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me,’” she recalled. “‘They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy.’”

Eminem, famously private about his personal life, has also expressed his joy about becoming a grandfather. In October 2024, he released a touching music video for his track Temporary, which included nostalgic home footage of Hailie growing up.
Towards the end of the video, fans were treated to a special moment — a clip of Hailie revealing to her father that she was expecting her first child.

