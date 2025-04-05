For those who watched 'Lucifer', 'Empuraan' was perhaps the word that lingered in their minds. Meaning “the one below God, above the Lord,” 'Empuraan' carried a weight that hinted at something larger than life. Now, after the release of 'Empuraan', a new word has taken hold of the audience’s curiosity — 'Azrael'. It’s a word that echoes through the haunting song that plays as the film draws to a close. But what exactly is 'Azrael'? And how does it tie into the world the film has built?

The gravitas of the track 'Azrael' comes largely from Usha Uthup’s commanding voice, set to Deepak Dev’s stirring composition. The lyrics, penned by scriptwriter Murali Gopy, are laced with symbolism and layered meanings. 'Azrael' is a term that surfaces in both Judaic and Islamic traditions, most commonly associated with death — or more specifically, the Angel of Death.

According to Islamic belief, 'Azrael' is the angel who separates the soul from the body at the time of death, guiding it toward the afterlife. In essence, he is a divine messenger, working under God's command to liberate the soul from earthly existence.

Interestingly, some interpretations also portray 'Azrael' as a figure of mercy — not a punisher, but one who gently leads souls toward the next world. This softer nuance is reflected in the way the song frames the character and his journey.

Within the world of 'Empuraan', Stephen Nedumpally is described as “the blooming flower of darkness between the Father and the Son, the Lord of the realms of shadow.” After killing one of his enemies, Khureshi Abraam delivers the chilling line: “See you in hell.”

Stephen himself refers to his identity as “the dark angel cast out from heaven” — an adopted son rising to inherit the consequences of sins committed by the Son of God. He emerges where both God and His Son faltered, reclaiming what was lost. In that context, 'Azrael' becomes more than just a song; it becomes the spiritual core of the film, mirroring the protagonist’s inner transformation and mythic stature.

The title also seems to serve as a breadcrumb for what’s to come. Just as 'Empuraan' was introduced at the end of 'Lucifer' and became the title of the sequel, online speculation suggests that 'Azrael', unveiled in the final moments of 'Empuraan', could be the title of the franchise’s third and final chapter.