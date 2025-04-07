Director Khalid Rahman, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’, recently opened up about his experience working with Mammootty in the 2019 film ‘Unda’. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Khalid shared candid memories from the shoot and how the legendary actor handled being surrounded by a much younger crew.

“Mammukka is such a great guy. He’s always respectful and warm towards everyone,” Khalid recalled. “But honestly, he was trapped on the sets of ‘Unda’ because he was the only senior among a sea of people under 30—actors, technicians, everyone.” he laughed.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the industry, Mammootty blended in with the team effortlessly, the director added. “He came down to our level and engaged with everyone. It was incredibly easy to work with him.”

Khalid’s latest project, ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’, stars Naslen in the lead and is slated for release on April 10, 2025. The film follows the story of Jojo Johnson, a young boxer caught in a high-stakes journey through the gritty, emotional world of competitive boxing.