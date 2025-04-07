Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to play Suhana Khan’s mother in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘King’. According to a report by Peeping Moon, the actress has been cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is said to be playing an assassin, while Deepika will appear as his former lover and the mother of Suhana’s character. Though her role is described as an extended cameo, it is expected to be crucial to the storyline.

The casting news has sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans are excited to see the popular duo reunite on screen, others found the casting choice questionable. One user wrote, “Suhana literally looks like the daughter of SRK and Deepika rather than his own wife.” Another commented, “Mother-daughter vibes?! From which angle?” A third user bluntly stated, “Deepika playing Suhana’s mother… ohhhh Bollywood is dead dead.”

Despite the chatter, Deepika and Shah Rukh remain one of Bollywood’s most successful on-screen pairings. Their previous collaborations — ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Jawan’ — have all performed well at the box office. ‘King’ marks their sixth film together and their third consecutive collaboration.